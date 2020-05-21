Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are up 5.40% in AH trading after reporting FQ4 adjusted EBITDA of $11.7M vs. $8.5M consensus $12.0M a year ago.

Revenue was up 13% during the quarter and gross margin rose to 64% from 61% a year ago. The margin rate benefited from margin accretive innovation, cost savings, price increases, favorable movements in foreign exchange rates and an increase in inventory reserves in the prior year, partially offset by higher sales adjustments and the impact of tariffs on goods imported from China.

ELF ended the quarter with a cash position of $46.2M and long-term debt of $126.1M.

Looking forward, the retailer expects sales trends and the economy overall to remain volatile for the next several months.

