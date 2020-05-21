Crude tanker storage could help offset balance demand lull, Teekay says
- Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) foresees potentially bullish tanker supply factors such as floating storage and discharge delays at ports offsetting depressed crude cargo demand in the near and medium term, CEO Kevin Mackay says.
- "We anticipate that rates will remain volatile due to a continued mismatch between oil supply and demand and an ongoing need for floating storage," Mackay said on today's earnings conference call.
- Teekay says it posted the highest spot rates for its mid-size tanker fleet in more than 10 years in Q1 2020, as the collapse in crude prices and deep contango structure raised charterer interest in floating storage utilization and healthy spot cargo demand.
- On the call, Mackay said 10% of global crude tanker fleet is currently being used for storage, with more than 100 crude tankers being utilized for traditional floating storage (defined by being idle for at least 30 days), and another 100 ships seeing delays at ports, sitting on demurrage for periods of 7-20 days.