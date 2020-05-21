Visitor arrivals to Macau in April fell 99.7% to just 11,041 in April, according to the Statistics and Census Service.

A strict quarantine policy introduced by the Macau government in late March has kept almost all traffic local, although some incremental improvement is expected to be reported for May.

There is some hope that Macau policymakers with reach an agreement with counterparts in the Guangdong province and Hong Kong to pull back on some quarantine measures in June. Of course, even if some travel returns, gambling junkets would appear to be farther off in the future.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).