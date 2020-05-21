General Motors (NYSE:GM) says it is restarting the eight-speed transmission line at its Mexican plant in Silao, welcome news for the North American auto sector with its highly interconnected supply lines.

The plant in central Guanajuato state has been idled for weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company says its assembly plant at Ramos Arizpe in Coahuila state also could restart operations depending on suppliers, and is assessing when to reopen plants in the central state of San Luis Potosi, and in Toluca, near Mexico City.

GM's Mexico employees will need to use personal protective equipment at all times, have their temperatures checked upon arrival at the plant, and maintain a "safe distance" of 1.5 meters (4.9 ft.) from other workers.