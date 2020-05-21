IBM says it is is cutting an unspecified number of jobs, in the first major staff reduction under new CEO Arvind Krishna.

IBM is not disclosing the scale of the job losses, but a person familiar with the company's plans reportedly says they are thought to affect several thousand people; IBM had 352,600 employees as of year-end 2019.

The layoffs affect several units of IBM, including its Global Technology Services division, which offers IT outsourcing.

The company last month said it took a $900M charge against earnings, largely to cover restructuring costs linked to GTS.