Fortescue Metals cut to Sell at Citi as recent rally stretches valuation

May 21, 2020 3:14 PM ETFortescue Metals Group Limited (FSUMF)FSUMFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) is downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citi on concerns that iron ore may be peaking along with the stock valuation, Bloomberg reports.
  • While China steel demand rose 12% Y/Y in April, Citi analyst Paul McTaggart expects demand growth will fall 1% over the rest of the year; ex-Asia steel demand is seen down 30% Y/Y in Q2 and may decline 25% Y/Y in Q3 even as factories restart.
  • Citi is more bearish on nickel, which is exposed to some of the sectors most impacted by coronavirus pandemic, and the aluminum surplus also is seen weighing on price near-term.
  • FSUMF's Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.
