US Foods Holding up 4% after KKR reports stake
May 22, 2020
- US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) up 4% in extended trading after KKR (NYSE:KKR) reported an ownership stake of 9.5%.
- KKR intends to engage in discussions with the company about its business, operations, strategy, plans and prospects, from time to time or take other actions concerning any extraordinary corporate transaction including, but not limited to, a merger, reorganization or liquidation, a sale or transfer of a material amount of assets, a change in the board, change in the capitalization or dividend policies.
- KKR executive Nathaniel H. Taylor has been appointed as a board director at US Foods.