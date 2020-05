Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) is at loggerheads with a key group of creditors before a deadline today to cut a deal over missed debt payments, Bloomberg reports.

The car rental company is running out of time to either extend a forbearance agreement or make around $400M of lease payments, and if no deal is reached, Hertz may need to seek bankruptcy protection.

There's also a chance top shareholder Carl Icahn could swoop in at the last-minute to protect a $1.6B investment, now worth about $170M.