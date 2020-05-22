Hong Kong tumbles 5% as U.S. warns of 'destabilization'

  • "Any effort to impose national security legislation that does not reflect the will of the people of Hong Kong would be highly destabilizing, and would be met with strong condemnation from the U.S. and the international community," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus declared.
  • "We urge Beijing to honor its commitments and obligations in the Sino-British Joint Declaration - including that Hong Kong will 'enjoy a high degree of autonomy' and that people of Hong Kong will enjoy human rights and fundamental freedoms," she added.
  • "I don't know what it is, because nobody knows yet. If it happens, we'll address that issue very strongly," President Trump said earlier.
  • Hang Seng -5.7% to 22,900.
  • ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOK
  • Previously: China poised to impose security law on Hong Kong (May. 21 2020)
