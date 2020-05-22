Marking its biggest investment in Asia to date, KKR (NYSE:KKR) is putting $1.5B in Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms, bringing the amount of new funds raised by the latter over the past month to $10B.

A combined stake of just over 17% was raised in five fundraising deals led by Facebook. Other recent investors were General Atlantic, Silver Lake and Vista Equity Partners.

The deals highlight Jio's potential to become the dominant player in India's digital economy via movies, music apps and telecoms venture Jio Infocomm.