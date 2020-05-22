Five9 prices $650M convertible debt offering

May 22, 2020 4:00 AM ETFive9, Inc. (FIVN)FIVNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) has priced its $650M aggregate principal amount of 0.500% convertible senior notes due 2025.
  • Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $97.5M of the notes.
  • The initial conversion rate is 7.4437 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (~$134.34/share).
  • Estimated net proceeds of ~$633.8M will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes and to pay the cost of the capped call transactions.
  • Also, the company expects to issue an aggregate of 2,723,582 common shares to repurchase or exchange $181M 0.125% convertible senior notes due 2023.
  • Closing date is May 27.
