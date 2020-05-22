PPD subsidiaries prices upsized debt offering
May 22, 2020 4:11 AM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)TMOBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Jaguar Holding Company II and PPD Development, L.P., both indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD), have upsized and finalized the terms of the Co-Issuers’ offering of $500M 4.625% Senior Notes due 2025 and $700M 5.000% Senior Notes due 2028.
- The aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be issued was increased to $1.2B (from $700M).
- Estimated net proceeds of ~$1,811M will be used to redeem all of the 6.375% Senior Notes due 2023 issued by Jaguar and Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC in August 2015.
- Closing date is June 5.