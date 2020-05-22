Emergency rules from the FDA in March had loosely approved many coronavirus antibody tests as the COVID-19 pandemic spread in the U.S., but the agency is now following up on the regulations.

27 serological tests have been removed from the FDA's list, and while more than half were from China, a test by Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) - distributed with partner BioMedomics - also got the boot.

"BioMedomics has completed development of a second generation of the test... [and] intends to submit a new EUA application to FDA once the second-generation test has successfully completed all validation testing," Becton Dickinson said last week.