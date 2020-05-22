India unexpectedly cut interest rates overnight to 4%, the lowest since 2000, after activity was brought to a virtual halt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"A virus of the size of 0.12 microns, has crippled the global economy, with more than 300,000 dead and economic activity across the world stalled," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The central bank also pledged to take "whatever measures are necessary" to help an economy it expects will contract for the first time in more than four decades.

