Due to unavailability of performance-based billing arrangements, TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) will automatically reduce subscription invoices by 25% in June, followed by the previously announced 50% reductions to those dealers’ April and May invoices.

“The automotive sector is on the path toward recovery,” said Mike Darrow, President and Chief Executive Officer of TrueCar. “While ALG is projecting U.S. retail new vehicle sales to be down 21% and 20% in May and June, respectively, these figures are outperforming initial estimates and other markets globally.”

The company is optimistic about Q2 and FY2020 financial performance.