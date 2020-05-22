Futures suggest more losses at the open

S&P 500 futures are down another 0.5% ahead of Memorial Day weekend with the latest tensions between the U.S. and China on display.

Following the pro-democracy protests of 2019, Beijing detailed new national security legislation for Hong Kong, prompting American lawmakers to propose a bill that would essentially sanction any Chinese officials that enforce such a law.

Stocks closed lower on Thursday, but initially posted broad gains as President Trump announced the U.S. would not shut the economy again if a second wave of coronavirus hits, while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there was a "strong likelihood" the U.S. will need another stimulus package.