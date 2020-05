A day after launching its food delivery service in India, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) said it plans to hire 50,000 seasonal workers to meet a surge in online shopping in the country.

The population has been stuck indoors for two months in a lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"We want to continue helping customers all over India get everything they need so they can continue to practice social distancing," Amazon senior executive Akhil Saxena said in a statement on the company's blog.