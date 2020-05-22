Boston Scientific prices concurrent equity offerings
May 22, 2020 6:32 AM ET Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)
- Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) prices its concurrent offerings of common and convertible preferred stock.
- 25,550,000 common shares at $34.25 per share. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3,832,500 shares.
- 8,750,000 shares of 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock at $100.00 per share. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1,312,500 shares.
- Net proceeds from each should be ~$847.3M and will fund the repayment of $750.0M outstanding under its $1.25B term loan credit facility and general corporate purposes.
- Closing date for both is May 27.
- Shares down 1% premarket on light volume.