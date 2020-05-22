Boston Scientific prices concurrent equity offerings

  • Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) prices its concurrent offerings of common and convertible preferred stock.
  • 25,550,000 common shares at $34.25 per share. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3,832,500 shares.
  • 8,750,000 shares of 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock at $100.00 per share. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1,312,500 shares.
  • Net proceeds from each should be ~$847.3M and will fund the repayment of $750.0M outstanding under its $1.25B term loan credit facility and general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date for both is May 27.
  • Shares down 1% premarket on light volume.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.