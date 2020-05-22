The board of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) has determined that the recent acquisition offer of up to $39.5M in upfront cash and a potential CVR payout from Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) is superior to the previously-agreed-to all-stock deal valued at ~$14.4M from AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX).

As such, the board has notified AcelRx that, under the terms of their merger agreement, it intends to recommend the Melinta bid unless AcelRx submits a revised proposal on or prior to Friday, May 29, that it would deem superior to the Melinta offer.