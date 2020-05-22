Foot Locker down on earnings miss
May 22, 2020 6:58 AM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)FLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reports comparable-store sales fell 42.8% in Q1 vs. consensus of -34.5%.
- Excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, sales declined 42.9%.
- Gross margin rate contracted 1020 bps to 23%.
- SG&A expense rate up 690 bps to 26.9%.
- Merchandise inventories grew 20.4% Y/Y to $1.458B.
- Store count -88 Y/Y to 3,113.
- The company temporarily suspended its share repurchase program and cash dividend beginning with the Q2 payment.
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.012B, while the debt was $451M, which includes $330M borrowed from the credit facility.
- FL -2.76% premarket.
