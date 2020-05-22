Foot Locker down on earnings miss

  • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reports comparable-store sales fell 42.8% in Q1 vs. consensus of -34.5%.
  • Excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, sales declined 42.9%.
  • Gross margin rate contracted 1020 bps to 23%.
  • SG&A expense rate up 690 bps to 26.9%.
  • Merchandise inventories grew 20.4% Y/Y to $1.458B.
  • Store count -88 Y/Y to 3,113.
  • The company temporarily suspended its share repurchase program and cash dividend beginning with the Q2 payment.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.012B, while the debt was $451M, which includes $330M borrowed from the credit facility. 
  • FL -2.76% premarket.
