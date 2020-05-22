Chuy's Holdings lower after earnings
May 22, 2020 7:04 AM ETChuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY)CHUYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) is down 1.33% in premarket trading after comparable restaurant sales fell 9.7% in FQ1 with closings impacting the last three weeks of the quarter.
- Restaurant margin fell to 13.5% of sales vs. 15.4% a year ago and 13.7% consensus.
- The company started to reopen some of its dining rooms at very limited capacity during the week ending May 10th and had reopened the dining rooms at approximately 70 restaurants at varying levels of capacity by May 21. Q2 comparable restaurant sales are down ~52.4%.
- Previously: Chuy's EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (May 21)