Deckers brand strength stays strong
May 22, 2020 7:13 AM ETDeckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)DECKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Deckers (NYSE:DECK) trades higher after topping estimates on both lines of its FQ4 report.
- Sales were down 4.5% during the quarter and gross margin slipped 10 bps to 51.5% of sales. Deckers ended the quarter with $649.4M of cash as well as $469.5M available on its revolver.
- "4Q20 results and quarter-to-date trends are evidence to us that the brand strength of HOKA and UGG (~88% of FY20 sales) are improving in the face of the current crisis. Management's commitment to maintaining brand sanctity bodes well for the long-term health and success of all brands in DECK's portfolio. We think management's focus on optimizing the desirability of UGG and HOKA throughout the current crisis will reinforce an already strong foundation for long-term profitable growth," notes Susquehanna's Sam Poser on the quarter. The firm keeps a Positive rating on Deckers and ups its price target to $200.
- Shares of Deckers are up 1.77% premarket to $171.01.
- Previously: Deckers Outdoor EPS beats by $0.47, beats on revenue (May 21)