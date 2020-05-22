Thinly traded nano cap Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB) is up 89% premarket on increased volume on the heels of positive preliminary results from its ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating imaging agent Tc99m tilmanocept as an early indicator of treatment efficacy in patients with active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

The analysis was based on 15 subjects who were set to begin first-time treatment with an anti-TNF alpha therapy. Whole body and hand-wrist planar gamma camera images were done on each patient to establish a baseline prior to the start of therapy, then again at week 5 and again at week 12 (n=8/15, the other 7 received scans at time zero and week 5).

Tc99m tilmanocept imaging from baseline to week 5 was predictive of clinical outcome at week 12 in seven of the eight who received scans at week 12. The other patient changed treatment regimen after failing to show concordance of signal qualification and clinical assessment.

In patients with week 12 follow-up data, Tc99m tilmanocept values declined by an average of 58% from baseline to week 5 in those who responded significantly to anti-TNF alpha treatment by week 12. In non-responders, Tc99m tilmanocept signals increased by an average of 79% from baseline to week 5.

A Phase 3 study is next up.