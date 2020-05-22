Telus (NYSE:TU) reports a dual-tranche notes offering of $600M of senior Series CAC notes maturing in 2028 and $400M re-opening of Series CAB notes maturing in 2050.

The CAC notes are priced at $99.725 per $100 principal amount for an effective yield of 2.389% per year and the Series CAB notes are priced at $100.353 per $100 principal amount for an effective yield of 3.929% per year.

The proceeds will be used to redeem all of its C$400M of 3.60% Series CM notes due Jan. 26, 2021 and all of the C$500M of 3.20% Series CO Notes due April 5, 2021 and for general corporate purposes.

