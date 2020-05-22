Net income of $665.8M in the fiscal first quarter, or $2.11 per share, compared with $1.135B, or $3.52 per share a year ago.

Worldwide net sales decreased 18% Y/Y to $9.253B. Segment Sales: Equipment -20%; Agriculture & Turf. -18%; Construction & Forestry -25%.

The company recorded impairments totaling $114M pretax and approximately $105M after-tax related to certain fixed assets, operating lease equipment, and a minority investment in a construction equipment company headquartered in South Africa.

Lowered outlook for 2020: Net income is forecast to be in a range of $1.6B-$2B (vs. prior outlook of $2.7B-$3.1B).

DE +1.5% premarket

FQ2 results