Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) breaks higher after posting better-than-feared FQ3 numbers.

"After a few very bumpy quarters PANW delivered strong April results last night which appear to be a getting a clear boost from this COVID-19 driven environment, as more enterprises adjust for a WFH remote world over the next 3 to 6 months (at least). PANW handily beat the Street across the board with remote access driving an acceleration in product revenues and healthy cloud Prisma sales, a core focus of the Street going forward," notes Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives.

Ives thinks Palo Alto Networks is seeing an inflection in demand and execution during the pandemic to restore optimism in the story.

Wedbush keeps an Outperform rating on PANW and lifts its price target to $270 from $240.