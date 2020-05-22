The FDA has accepted Kitov Pharma's (NASDAQ:KTOV) Investigational New Drug application to conduct a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NT219, a novel agent addressing treatment resistance in advanced cancer.

The study will evaluate NT219 as monotherapy treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combination with cetuximab, for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic solid tumors and head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma.

The primary objectives of the study are to evaluate safety, assess pharmacokinetics, identify the appropriate dose to be studied in the Phase 2 portion, and establish preliminary efficacy of NT219.