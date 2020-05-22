Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) has priced its public offering of ~107M common shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ~8.3M common shares, together with warrants to purchase up to ~57.7M common shares at $1.30 at a combined price of $1.30 per stock and warrant and $1.299 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrant.

Gross proceeds should be ~$150M. Closing date is May 27.

Net proceeds will fund the ongoing IMerge Phase 3 study evaluating imetelstat in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome patients.

Yesterday's close was $1.96.