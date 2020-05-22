Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) expects to generate more than RMB 650B ($91.1B) in revenue in FY2021, based on its current view of Chinese domestic consumption and enterprise digitization, vs. Bloomberg estimate of RMB 657.5B.

"Although the pandemic negatively impacted most of our domestic core commerce businesses starting in late January, we have seen a steady recovery since March," said CFO Maggie Wu.

Alibaba rises 0.9% in premarket trading.

Annual active consumers of 726M at March 31, 2020 increased from 711M at Dec. 31, 2019; mobile monthly active users of 846M at March 31, 2020 rose from 824M at Dec. 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP earnings per ADS for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $1.30 exceeds the 86 cent consensus and rose 7% Y/Y.

Fiscal Q4 revenue of $16.1B beat the average analyst estimate of $15.3B and increased 22% Y/Y.

Q4 non-GAAP free cash flow was an outflow of RMB 4.21B ($595M) vs. an inflow of RMB 10.7Bin the same quarter of 2019, mainly due to the effect of the one-off AliExpress Payment Services Restructuring.

