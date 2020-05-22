The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) marketing applications for two blood disorder drugs.

Under accelerated review status, CAR T therapy idecaptagene vicleucel (ide-cel) (bb2121) for adult multiple myeloma patients who have received at least three prior lines of therapy.

Orally administered CC-486, a hypomethylating agent, for the maintenance treatment of adults with acute myeloid leukemia who have achieved complete remission or complete remission with incomplete blood count recovery, following induction therapy with or without consolidation treatment, and who are not candidates for, or who choose not to proceed to, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Shares down a fraction premarket.