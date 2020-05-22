Bed Bath & Beyond sets store reopening plan

  • Following along with the rest of retail, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) plans to reopen approximately 600 additional stores to the public by June 13, including approximately 500 Bed Bath & Beyond stores across North America, as well as around 50 Christmas Tree Shop stores and around 50 Cost Plus World Market stores in the US.
  • About 50% of the company's total store fleet is expected to be open by June 13.
  • BBBY is also expanding contactless curbside pickup services to approximately 1,350 stores in total,
  • BBBY -0.74% premarket to $6.75.
  • Source: Press Release
