Bed Bath & Beyond sets store reopening plan
May 22, 2020 7:45 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)BBBYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Following along with the rest of retail, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) plans to reopen approximately 600 additional stores to the public by June 13, including approximately 500 Bed Bath & Beyond stores across North America, as well as around 50 Christmas Tree Shop stores and around 50 Cost Plus World Market stores in the US.
- About 50% of the company's total store fleet is expected to be open by June 13.
- BBBY is also expanding contactless curbside pickup services to approximately 1,350 stores in total,
- BBBY -0.74% premarket to $6.75.
- Source: Press Release