The pandemic is threatening the world economy, and forcing borrowing levels not seen outside of war, billionaire financier and chairman of Soros Fund Management LLC said in a Q&A format with reporters.

Without perpetual bonds to help less financially secure members of the EU, such as Italy, the monetary union could risk collapse. The damage to its economy will last “longer than most people think” and that a reliable vaccine could be challenging given the changing nature of the virus.

Highlighting that Germany is issuing debt with negative yield, he says perpetual bonds would go a long way to helping the union, though tax-raising approval across the region would need to be approved -- itself a sticking point in past years among the countries. The AAA rating would still be required.