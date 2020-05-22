Splunk +6% after strong results

  • Bank of America reiterates a Buy rating on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) following Q1 earnings and keeps it lined up as a top pick.
  • The firm calls the results very strong amid COVID-19 and highlights SPLK's value prop. across multiple use cases.
  • Analyst Kash Rangan: "We note that RPO bookings and cRPO bookings are flawed metrics as revenue recognition is distorted by cloud and duration. Given the transition is a positive for the LT; we believe investors should look at ARR as the best underlying growth metric as it normalizes bookings activity irrespective of cloud or term. Total ARR reached $1.775bn, up +52% y/y vs +51% in 1Q20 vs +54% in 4Q20, impressive given the scale, and cloud ARR of $480mn was up +82% y/y vs +86% in in 1Q20 and +80% in 4Q20."
  • BofA hikes its price objective to $208 vs. the average sell-side PT of $169.47.
  • Shares of Splunk are up 6.33% premarket to $173.44.
