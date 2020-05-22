Starboard makes a run for the GCP Applied Technologies board
May 22, 2020 8:04 AM ETGCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP)GCPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) is on watch after Starboard Value blasts out a letter to shareholders.
- The firm says GCP has suffered under the leadership of a current board which has overseen an extensive period of dismal operating, financial, and stock price performance, missed expectations and poor corporate governance and compensation practices.
- Starboard recommends shareholders vote for a fresh start with its slate of six nominees to the board. At least two proxy firms have backed the Starboard nominees.
- Starboard holds a 9% position in GCP.
- Shares of GCP are down 17% YTD.
