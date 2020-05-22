Starboard makes a run for the GCP Applied Technologies board

May 22, 2020 8:04 AM ETGCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP)GCPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) is on watch after Starboard Value blasts out a letter to shareholders.
  • The firm says GCP has suffered under the leadership of a current board which has overseen an extensive period of dismal operating, financial, and stock price performance, missed expectations and poor corporate governance and compensation practices.
  • Starboard recommends shareholders vote for a fresh start with its slate of six nominees to the board. At least two proxy firms have backed the Starboard nominees.
  • Starboard holds a 9% position in GCP.
  • Shares of GCP are down 17% YTD.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.