Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) planned replacement and expansion of its Line 3 oil pipeline hits another potential setback, as Minnesota's commerce department asked the state's Public Utilities Commission to reconsider a key approval.

The department says the PUC should reconsider the certificate of need it granted the project, arguing Enbridge failed to submit a long-range forecast for demand for the oil that the pipeline carries.

The ~C$9B (US$6.5B) project would add 370K bbl/day of shipping capacity from the Alberta oil hub of Hardisty to Superior, Wis.