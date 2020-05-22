Big first day for SelectQuote - shares jump 35%

May 22, 2020 8:07 AM ETSelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT)SLQTBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) closed its day of trading yesterday at $27, up 35% from the IPO price of $20. Shares are up 1.1% in premarket action this morning to $27.18.
  • The action speaks to a thawing in the IPO market, the general animal spirits in the stock market, and that SLQT makes for a prime stay-at-home play.
  • "Consumers don’t want folks in their house selling insurance," says CEO Timothy Danker. "They’d rather do research online and connect telephonically and we view that as a trend moving forward."
