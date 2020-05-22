"Having looked at the data," it is "quite promising," NIH's Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview on NPR of Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) new efforts and it's Phase 1 trial.

Moderna shares jumped more than 4% premarket, reversing a recent trend following some lingering skepticism toward the beginning of the week that the original announcement lacked strong detail.

He said that it was encouraging "in the sense that in the Phase 1 study, the vaccine induced neutralizing antibodies" vs. "binding antibodies." That allows the prospective vaccine to block the virus and it was done "better than we thought."

He went on to add that the concerns are "understandable," with regards to the lack of detailed data, but that the data will soon be coming out in a peer-reviewed journal.

As far as the timeline for a vaccine, he says it's conceivable that if things go right, it is possible to be able to deploy a vaccine by the end of the calendar year.