Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) -2.7% pre-market after Stephens downgrades shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $105 price target, slashed from $155, citing concerns about its partnership with Chinese electronics maker TCL.

"The agreement has clearly been mutually beneficial from a market share perspective, but we believe ROKU has benefited tremendously from TCL's heavy lifting," analyst Kyle Evans writes, adding that he is concerned with "the duration/magnitude of what we believe is ROKU over-earning vs. its most important partner."

Evans also is concerned by the slow pace of ROKU’s international expansion and "creeping expectations" for ad platform OneView.

ROKU's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is neutral.