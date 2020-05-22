Lululemon called on trend by Oppenheimer
May 22, 2020 8:27 AM ET
- Shares of Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) are up 0.33% after the company unveiled its store reopening plan.
- While the store openings over the next few weeks fall along the same general path of the rest of retail, LULU didn't break down into detail how sales are looking this quarter as did some apparel peers. That's not necessarily a bad sign as the company did say it remains pleased with the degree to which customers continue to connect with the brand digitally and online.
- Oppenheimer weighs in on the Lululemon update, saying it still sees the stock as a compelling means for investors to both seek safety and capitalize upon a forthcoming, post coronavirus economic rebound. "In our view, the lululemon brand is decidedly strong and anchored to an increasingly robust technological backbone. LULU products lend well to comfort at home and a more casual, but still sophisticated work culture going forward," reads the firm's update. Oppy keeps an Outperform rating on Lululemon.