Sell-side weighs in on Nvidia results; shares gain 1% post-earnings
May 22, 2020 8:29 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)NVDABy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor37 Comments
- "How can you not own this deepening secular growth; innovation across the datacenter stack story," says Wells Fargo bull (in case there was any question) Aaron Rakers, boosting his price target to a Street-high $430 from $360.
- "Investor appeal remains strong," says Citi's Atif Malik, taking note of the "best product cycle story this year." He lifts his price target to $392 from $315.
- Morgan Stanley's Joseph Moore is also pumped about new product cycles, but expects a macro-related "plateau" in datacenter business in H2, and suggests the valuation is getting a bit fancy at these levels. He lifts his price target to $363 from $282.
- NVDA +1.15% premarket to $355.
- Previously: Nvidia posts strong FQ1 after closing Mellanox deal (May 21)