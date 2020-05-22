Sell-side weighs in on Nvidia results; shares gain 1% post-earnings

May 22, 2020 8:29 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)NVDABy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor37 Comments
  • "How can you not own this deepening secular growth; innovation across the datacenter stack story," says Wells Fargo bull (in case there was any question) Aaron Rakers, boosting his price target to a Street-high $430 from $360.
  • "Investor appeal remains strong," says Citi's Atif Malik, taking note of the "best product cycle story this year." He lifts his price target to $392 from $315.
  • Morgan Stanley's Joseph Moore is also pumped about new product cycles, but expects a macro-related "plateau" in datacenter business in H2, and suggests the valuation is getting a bit fancy at these levels. He lifts his price target to $363 from $282.
  • NVDA +1.15% premarket to $355.
  • Previously: Nvidia posts strong FQ1 after closing Mellanox deal (May 21)
