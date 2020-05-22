Coty (NYSE:COTY) has launched Kylie Skin in Europe, at Douglas, making it one of the fastest-growing and most-engaged beauty brands on social media available to customers in Europe.

Kylie Skin launched in May 2019 and quickly became the fastest-growing and most-engaged beauty brand on social media.

“We have started to build a strong foundation to support our strategic partnership with Kylie Jenner. The launch of Kylie Skin in Europe is a next step as we accelerate the integration and build Kylie Jenner’s beauty businesses into a global powerhouse brand,” said Simona Cattaneo, President Luxury Brands at Coty.