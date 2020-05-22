Shell, Eni win dismissal of $1B Nigeria bribery lawsuit

May 22, 2020
  • A U.K. court throws out a $1.1B case the Nigerian government had brought against Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Eni (NYSE:E) related to a dispute over the OPL 245 oilfield, saying it had no jurisdiction.
  • Nigeria filed the case in 2018 in London alleging payments made by the companies to get the OPL 245 oil exploration license in 2011 were used for kickbacks and bribes.
  • The ruling does not affect a related ongoing criminal trial in Italy, where Nigeria has a separate legal claim.
