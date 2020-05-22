B. Riley FBR starts off Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) CROX with a Neutral and price target of $23.

"We do not expect near-term multiple expansion further beyond its one-year average given lower overall valuations for apparel/footwear stocks currently, as well as near-term uncertainty around consumer spending and the time frame of recovery to 2019 levels. Consensus EPS for 2021 are already almost at 2019 levels at $1.53, vs. 2019 EPS of $1.61, leaving little room for upside, in our view," updates analyst Susan Anderson.

Anderson says the firm would likely become more positive on CROX if it were to see a better entry point or a sustained path to recovery and sales growth in addition to margin expansion beyond FY19 levels.

B Riley's price target of $23 on Crocs is 15X the 2021 EPS estimate.