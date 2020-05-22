Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -5.4% pre-market after saying it expects full-year headline EPS to decline by at least 20% from the 30.72 rand reported a year earlier.

The company also foresees earnings per share for the fiscal year ending June 30 falling by at least 20% from 6.97 rand reported for the prior-year period, and results "may be impacted further by adjustments resulting from the year-end closure process."

Shares fell as much as 9% in Johannesburg, where Sasol's YTD 75% plunge makes it the worst performer in an index tracking South Africa's 40 biggest companies.