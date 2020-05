PANW, SPLK among premarket gainers

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB) +161% on positive Tc99m tilmanocept data in rheumatoid arthritis.

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) +34% on introduction of novel wireless endoscope.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) +34% ahead of equity offering.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) +18% on recent acquisition offer from Melinta Therapeutics.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) +15% .

CAE (NYSE:CAE) +12% on Q4 results.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) +11% .

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) +10% as FDA OKs at-home COVID-19 saliva collection kit.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) +7% on regaining compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) +7% on launching Kylie Skin in Europe.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) +6% as FDA OKs Sunovion drug for Parkinson's disease.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) +6% on Q3 results.