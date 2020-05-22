Twilio to power NYC COVID-19 contact tracing; shares +4.1%
May 22, 2020 9:15 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)TWLOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor31 Comments
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is up 4.1% premarket after news that it will power New York City's contact tracing initiative, it says.
- The company will deploy a cloud-based contact center on Twilio Flex and use Twilio SMS and Voice as key parts of New York City's COVID-19 tracing program, via the city's Department of Information Technology & Telecommunications.
- The city plans to hire thousands of contact tracers in the coming months to support reopening plans; an omnichannel contact center built on Twilio Flex can allow tracers to call, message or email patients, survey their symptoms and identify their close contacts.