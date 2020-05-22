LiveRamp gains after earnings beat, guides FQ1 revenue in-line

  • LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) +6% PM after yesterday's FQ4 results beats top and bottom line estimates.
  • Q4 highlights: Total revenue were $106M (+35.5% Y/Y).
  • Revenue breakout: Subscription, $84M (+28%); Marketplace and other, $22M (+71%).
  • Q4 subscription net retention was ~110% while platform net retention was 122%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was roughly break-even vs. a $38M year ago.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $718M with no debt at quarter-end.
  • As of May 20, 2020, LiveRamp has repurchased 3.1M shares for $103M under the current stock repurchase program.
  • Outlook: The company expects FQ1 revenue of ~$88M vs. a consensus of $88.05M.
  • Previously: LiveRamp EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (May 21)
