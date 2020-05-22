LiveRamp gains after earnings beat, guides FQ1 revenue in-line
May 22, 2020 9:16 AM ETLiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP)RAMPBy: SA News Team
- LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) +6% PM after yesterday's FQ4 results beats top and bottom line estimates.
- Q4 highlights: Total revenue were $106M (+35.5% Y/Y).
- Revenue breakout: Subscription, $84M (+28%); Marketplace and other, $22M (+71%).
- Q4 subscription net retention was ~110% while platform net retention was 122%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was roughly break-even vs. a $38M year ago.
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $718M with no debt at quarter-end.
- As of May 20, 2020, LiveRamp has repurchased 3.1M shares for $103M under the current stock repurchase program.
- Outlook: The company expects FQ1 revenue of ~$88M vs. a consensus of $88.05M.
- Previously: LiveRamp EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (May 21)