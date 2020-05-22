HPE restructuring may 'cut into the muscle,' Raymond James says in downgrade
May 22, 2020
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) -7.6% pre-market after missing estimates for Q2 earnings and revenues, and unveiling a plan targeting gross savings of at least $1B by 2022.
- Raymond James downgrades HPE to Market Perform from Outperform following the results, citing concerns that the restructuring effort will be costly.
- "HPE's restructuring efforts consume cash and perhaps cut into the muscle" at the same time as COVID-19 already strains data infrastructure companies, Ray Jay's Simon Leopold says.
- The stock remains a value play based on its below-10 P/E, but lower than forecast free cash flow sparked the downgrade, Leopold says.
- Meanwhile, Citi analyst Jim Suva maintains his Sell rating, saying HPE "significantly missed" consensus estimates and the earnings call left more questions than answers, as management gave no outlook or framework and cited supply chain challenges to meet demand while the company's internal inventory increased.
- HPE's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.