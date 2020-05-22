E.l.f. Beauty +11% after grabbing more shelf space at Walmart
May 22, 2020 9:26 AM ETe.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)ELFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan sees e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) as well positioned to benefit from the consumer downtrade into affordable beauty products and sees considerable upside from the retailer's disclose of landing more shelf space at Walmart.
- Analyst Andrea Teixeira's breakdown: "Looking ahead, we expect a challenging 1QFY21 (June quarter) due to retail closures but gradual improvement as the company has started to see sales trends recover after consumers received stimulus checks. Management also spoke to good demand in places where the economy has re-opened and also strong traction in skincare, particularly through innovation as one of its hero products (Poreless Putty Primer priced at $8 vs. prestige players of +$30-50) continued to be successful both on the base business and also through new extensions."
- JPMorgan keeps ELF slotted at Overweight and lifts its December 2020 price target to $17 from $13.
- Shares of e.l.f. Beauty are up 10.88% premarket ot $16.00.