Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) +1% after yesterday's Q4 results beats top and bottom line estimates.

Q4 highlights: Total revenue of $1.1B (+1% Y/Y).

Q4 adjusted EBITDA totaled $182M (-12%).

Backlog of signed business orders at the end of the quarter was $13.3B with a funded backlog of $2B.

As of March 31, 2020, Perspecta had $147M in cash and cash equivalents and $2.6B in total debt, including $247M in finance lease obligations.

Outlook: The company expects FY21 Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.90 to $2.03 vs. a consensus of $1.96 and revenue in the range of $4.26B to $4.41B vs. a $4.27B.

Previously: Perspecta EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (May 21)

Previously: Perspecta raises dividend by ~17% (May 21)